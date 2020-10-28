Share:

islamabad - The city managers asked the Federal Directorate of Education and Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) to ensure fire prevention, protection and life safety arrangement in all schools and colleges in Islamabad. A letter in this regard was written by the Additional Director Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad to the aforementioned bodies. FDE is an attached department of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and it is controlling government educational facilities at various levels in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while PEIRA is established to regulate the all private educational institutions across the federal capital. The letter written by Director E&DM pointed out that the fire prevention, protection and life safety arrangements precisely in the fire perspective are largely missing from the educational institutions. The letter stated further that such poor fire safety situation can trigger an emergency at any time due to any accident or human mistake. It is advised to the educational institutions to remain prepared and the schools must have the pre-emptive measures including installing mandatory rescue apparatus to deal with any emergency situation. The Director E&DM also sought the complete lists of schools and colleges affiliated or governed by the FDE and PEIRA with contact number of there focal purpose. He said that the list would help MCI to do inspections of all educational institutions and prepare advisory reports for them to include a vital safety plan of each building.

The Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate writes such letters in routine to several departments but they never bother to take them seriously.

A senior officer of the authority has commented that at the time when the educational institutions are taking special precautions regarding COVID-19, the schools and colleges should also adopt fire prevention and safety arrangements as well to avoid any untoward incident.