Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said that five more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 2,604 and 335 new cases emerged when 8,860 tests were conducted.

This he said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Mr Shah said that five more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2,604 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate. He added that 201 patients recovered overnight. The number of patients recovered so far has reached 137,041 that constituted 95 percent recovery rate.

The CM said that 8,860 samples were tested against which 335 new cases were diagnosed that constituted 3.8 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1,607,796 samples had been tested which detected 144,449 cases all over Sindh that came to nine percent overall detection rate.

According to the statement, 4,804 patients are under treatment, of them 4,516 are in home isolation, four at isolation centres and 284 at different hospitals. The condition of 164 patients is stated to be critical, including 28 shifted to ventilators.

The Chief Minister said that out of 335 new cases, 250 had been detected from Karachi, including 90 from South, 69 from East, 40 from Central, 28 from Korangi, 12 from Malir and 11 from West. Hyderabad has 11 case, Larkana six, Shikarpur five, Badin and Kambar four each, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Sukkur, Thatta and Umerkot three each, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sujawal two each, Dadu, Kashmore, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan and Tharparkar one each.