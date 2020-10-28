Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik Tuesday directed the deputy commissioners to closely monitor flour mills after the increase in the government wheat quota. He mentioned that all districts would get wheat quota as per their demand to ensure the availability of a sufficient quantity of flour at the fixed price across the province.

These directives were issued by him while presiding over a meeting to review the price control measures. The meeting reviewed prices and availability of essential commodities in Sahulat bazaars, open market, and the ongoing crackdown against hoarders and profiteers in the province. The divisional commissioners briefed the Chief Secretary about the steps being taken to control the prices of commodities in the districts.

Speaking at the meeting, Jawad Rafique asked the administrative officers to keep a strict check on the process of wheat grinding and flour supply from the mills to market. He directed that the non-functional mills selling wheat quota be closed down for the whole season, instead of only imposing fine on them.

The Chief Secretary said that as per the directions of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab, steps are being taken to overcome the issue of price-hike under a comprehensive strategy. He said that the Punjab government was providing billions of rupees subsidy on flour with the view to provide relief to the common man.

Jawad Rafique ordered the officer to provide all necessary facilities AT Sahulat bazaars but restrained them from making unnecessary expenses there. He also issued instructions for regular checking of the rate lists at shops. He said that besides monitoring prices, the quality of essential commodities should also be ensured in Sahulat bazaar, adding that providing relief to consumers is a top priority. The meeting was briefed that as per the directive of Chief Minister Punjab, the provincial government has made functional 380 Sahulat bazaars across the province to make sure availability of essential items including flour and sugar at discounted rates.

Due to effective steps by the government, prices in the open market have shown a downward trend. The complaints received from the citizens on the Qeemat Punjab App were being addressed timely. The Tiger Force has been assigned responsibilities regarding price control measures in the districts.

The Secretary Food, CEO Urban Unit, Chairman PITB, Commissioner Lahore, Director Food Punjab, Special Secretary Agriculture Marketing attended the meeting. The Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab), divisional commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners, and DPOs participated via video link.