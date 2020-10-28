Share:

Karachi - Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Tuesday said that CSS corner had been established at Frere Hall for CSS aspirants and the same corner would also be established at Al Markaz-Islami.

Current and former bureaucrats, diplomats and senior officers would be teaching CSS aspirants free of cost. Books and other material would also be given to the candidates free of cost. The administrator passed these remarks while inaugurating the CSS corner at Frere Hall.

Director General (DG) Parks Taha Saleem, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The administrator also hailed DG Parks Taha Saleem and said that his efforts were commendable. He asked the students of Karachi to avail this facility and get prepared for CSS exams by experienced bureaucrats, diplomats and senior officers.

“CSS is a tough exam the candidates must be prepared and study books to pass the examination. Google can provide information but not the education and for that purpose you have to go through books,” he added.

Shallwani said that a similar corner was also being established at Al Markaz-Islami in Federal B area and for that registration was underway. The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) wants the people belonging to all localities of the city to avail this facility.

The Administrator said that those who wanted to take part in the classes could get themselves enrolled from parks department’s office at Frere Hall while the registration desk had also been established at Al Markaz-Islami.

He hoped that such corners would help the CSS aspirants in their preparation and they would fully utilise this opportunity. It may be noted that so far 40 candidates have got themselves enrolled and registration is underway. Classes would be started from 5pm. Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani would himself conduct the classes to teach the students.