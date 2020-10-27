Share:

LAHORE-Danyial-ur-Rehman grabbed the inter school men’s event title as the three events were decided on the second day of the Azadi-e-Kashmir Tenpin Bowling Championship at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

According to information made available here on Tuesday, in inter school men ‘sevent, Danyial-ur-Rehman, son of PTBF President Ijaz-ur-Rehman, played superbly and clinched the title after earning 322 points. Daniyal’s brother Ayaz-ur-Rehman finished second with 200 points while Mubashra bagged third position with 160 points.

In the inter university men’s event, Usama obtained first position with 220 points while Usama Hameed secured second position with 198 points and Saad finished third with 188 points. In the inter university ladies event, Amina Khan grabbed top position with 347 points, Noor secured second with 273 points and Tebseena earned third with 254 points.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) President Ijaz ur Rehman said that the players from across the country are participating in nine categories including singles masters, doubles, deaf, team, women, inter university, inter school, amateur and media. The concluding and prize distribution ceremony will be held on October 30 where trophies and certificates will be awarded among the winners. The championship is being played under the supervision of the PTBF and being sponsored by DHA Gujranwala, Mountain Dew and Dixy Pakistan. The ladies singles event has already finished in which Alyia got first position while Samera and Rehana secured second and third positions respectively.