LAHORE -Daraz has grown into multiple categories to become the customer No.1 choice app. In preparation of 11.11 Sale, Daraz has introduced the concept of super app with Games (Daraz First Games), Utility Bills (dBills) and Online bus tickets booking (dtravel)on top of world class shopping UI/UX.

Ammar Hassan, CMO Daraz, said, “Time on App is becoming the single most important metric for tech brands. For the same, we are introducing multiple services to amplify user engagement giving more reasons to use Daraz for a Pakistani Internet user.”

Daraz First Games has more than 20+ highly engaging games including Ludo and cricket. During 11.11 Daraz will also be holding an inter-country Ludo tournament amongst 4 of its markets: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal. Previously, the DFG platform has successfully achieved more than1 million users which shows the increase in interest.

The platform has recently launched dBills - a channel dedicated to the payment of electricity, water, telephone, internet and gas bills which will eliminate the need for Pakistanis to step outside of their houses to pay their bills. dBills has facilitated more than 100,000 customers with their bill payments with a success rate of 100%.

Currently Daraz is offering bill payment for more than 20 service providers including K-Electric, PTCL, SSGC, SNGPL, WAPDA and NEPRA distribution companies powered by NADRA E-Sahulat technology.

The ecommerce leader has also stepped into the travel industry by launching dTravel this year which allows customers to buy their bus tickets to any city in Pakistan with the best deals available and get real-time information regarding bus ticket prices and timing. It is active in more than 118 cities with 18+ service providers including Daewoo, Bilal travels, New Khan, Roadmaster, ITC and a lot more.