LAHORE-Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has vowed to give his 100 percent in the ODI and Twenty20 series against Zimbabwe, which is commencing from Friday.

“The entire world had been locked down due to Covid-19 pandemic and the arrival of Zimbabwe to Pakistan is a good sign for the revival of international cricket. The two practice matches between both the teams remained very helpful and the players are now feeling better and eager to excel against Zimbabwe,” Fakhar said this during a virtual press conference here on Tuesday.

The opening batsman said that he would give his 100 percent in the series. “I am working hard on my performance and I am keen to give out my best against Zimbabwe. I try to get quick runs and give a speedy start to my team as it’s my style, therefore, ups and downs happen as I take the risk.”

He said that he is working hard to bring consistency in his game and has been playing the four-day cricket. “You learn from your failures. I have never thought that my place in the team was in danger as I try to give my 100 percent in the game. It is a good sign for Pakistan cricket that competition is increasing among the players. I wish more players can come forward and compete so that the best may play for Pakistan,” he said.

When asked if he would want to target a world record innings since his favourite opponents, Zimbabwe, are in town, he replied: “As far as Zimbabwe are concerned, I will try my best to play as long as possible and score as much as possible. Then, of course, if it’s your day, you can do anything. I cannot say that I will set some world record but you can always try and then if it’s my day, anything is possible.”

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe all-rounder Wesley Madhevere said he is excited to be in Pakistan for the first time. “I have heard so many great things about Pakistan, the history, the cricket here, the people, the places and being here is really amazing,” he said and added that he is looking forward for the ODIs and T20s against Pakistan. “It is great to share the dressing room with the players. We have got a strong team and we have a good chance to win the games.”

Both the teams would be training at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from Tuesday prior to the ODI and T20 series. It would mark the return of ODI cricket to the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi after 14 years, when Pakistan and Zimbabwe play the first of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League match on Friday (October 30). The second and third ODI would be played on November 1 and 3, respectively while the T20Is will take place on November 7, 8 and 10. a