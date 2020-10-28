Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Brigadier (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Tuesday said that fascist face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is now in front of the whole world.

He also said that Modi will not succeed in his aim of suppressing Kashmiris battle of freedom and recognition of their rights.

“I salute the people of Kashmir to have continued their struggle for freedom since 1947,” the Minister said in his message on October 27th which is marked as the Black Day in Jammu & Kashmir.

He said that October 27 marks 73 years of brutality and oppression from Indian forces on innocent people of Kashmir and this has to be one of the darkest days in the world history.

On October 27, 1947, the Indian troops had landed in Srinagar and forcibly Occupied Jammu & Kashmir

While talking about the current circumstances in the region, Federal Minister said that India wants to make Kashmiris a minority in their own region. They have been imprisoned in their own homes, he said.

It’s heartbreaking to see the kind of brutality being conducted in the region, he added.

“We want you to know that you are not alone and Pakistan will continue to support its Kashmiri brothers till they get to breathe in fresh air of freedom,” the Minister stated. The Interior Minister said that the government has been working for highlighting the Kashmir issue on global forums.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been advocating Kashmir cause and is working like an ambassador of Kashmir on global level.