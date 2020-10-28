Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved the daily release of 25 thousand ton wheat to flour mills. In a statement, the chief minister stated the decision had been made to stabilize flour prices in the province. He claimed that Punjab was the only province where 20kg flour bag was available at Rs.860. “I am personally monitoring the flour prices as well as the release of wheat to flour mills while the government will continue to take steps to facilitate the citizens”, said.