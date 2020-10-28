Share:

MULTAN - The district administration on Tuesday got a case registered against owners of an industrial unit following four labourers received burn injuries after a boiler burst at the plant which was sealed three days ago.The industrial unit owners had illegally broken the locks and resumed work. The injured labourers were shifted to Nishtar Hospital. The district administration took notice of the incident and got a case registered against the owners namely Ainaet Rehman, Ali Akbar, and Zakaullah with Basti Malook Police Station. The industrial unit was sealed on October 24 by the Environment Department for emitting smoke. According to Assistant Commissioner Aabgeenay Khan, the unit was being run illegally. Case was registered for illegal breaking of locks and interfering in official duty. The decision to close the unit for good would be taken in consultation with tehsil council and Building Department, stated official sources.