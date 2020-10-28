Share:

LAHORE - Vice chairman of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Imtiaz Mehmood has said that cut in industrial water tariff is under consideration. The ground water levels in Lahore are dropping by the ratio of 1 meter per annum and the city is under a great danger of water scarcity.

He said to facilitate the business community and traders, WASA is preparing to set up a Help Desk at LCCI, adding the lack of information creates harassment and this desk will improve the coordination between LCCI and WASA and will also prove useful for resolving the issues of the business Community.