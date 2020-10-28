Share:

ISLAMABAD -: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday sealed two flour mills over hoarding and profiteering as the administration continues its campaign against the price hike. According to the officials, as part of the campaign, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad visited several flour mills and inspected the stock. DC Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has said that strict crackdown against profiteering/hoarding has been started by Islamabad administration and there will be no compromise on profiteering. According to the details, the Tiger Force also accompanied the ICT administration as it inspected different flour mills in the city. The DC visited the Industrial Area and also checked weight of the flour bags. The officials also took samples from the mills to ensure that the commodity is not sub-standard. The DC also imposed fine on the mills violating the rules.