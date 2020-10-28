Share:

ISLAMABAD-International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) was closed for a week after confirmation of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases there.

The university administration on Tuesday suddenly closed the university and suspended all academic activities after confirmation of COVID-19 cases in the campus.

The District Health Office (DHO) informed media that the university was closed after confirmation of COVID-19 cases. It added that the two cases were confirmed in the campus and it was recommended to close the university till October 29 for disinfection.

Meanwhile, the university administration later decided to close the university till November 2 and carry the disinfection.

Notification issued by the university said that “International Islamic University, Islamabad will remain closed till Thursday, October 29, 2020 and shall reopen on Monday, November 02, 2020. During this period, disinfection shall be carried out in the campus.”

Rector IIU Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai informed media that university is being closed for a week, meanwhile, administration will further strengthen its security measures against COVID-19.

However, students on sudden closure of the university expressed concerns and said that they will face residential and academic problems after the decision.

A student, Ahmad Ali, said that university mishandled the confirmation of COVID-19 cases as initially a rumour was spread that the campus is being closed due to security threats. He said that suddenly all students were forced out of the campus and they gathered on different spots.

“No one knows who was infected in which department and all students gathered on different places which was also a risk of spread of COVID-19,” he said.

He said that students are under stress with this activity as they cannot commute or go back to home again as confusion among university administration and students persists.

Meanwhile, officials said that the Vice Chancellor (VC) committee had decided to call a meeting of the universities to decide the future of the opening of the campus.

Officials added that university administrations will discuss the measures and future of the academic activities in the campuses.

Earlier, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) was also closed after confirmation of five COVID-19 cases.

The District Health Office (DHO) has recommended closure of different departments of the university to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration.

The letter written by DHO to ICT administration said that it is observed that five cases of COVID-19 were reported from different departments of Quaid-i-Azam University. Letter further said that it is hereby advised to immediately close down the concerned department premises for a period till further intimation by the office of the DHO and conduct thorough disinfection activities as per the guidelines issued by Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination.

It also stated that all the remaining departments are advised to follow physical distancing, hand hygiene and face mask precautions inside the classes, cafeterias and on campus to prevent further spread of the infection.

“Furthermore, COVID-19 testing of all the exposed staff/students must be performed and adherence to SOP’s must be strictly ensured,” said the letter.

The DHO office directed that all the close contacts of the cases must be quarantined for a period of 14 days.

Earlier, the DHO had sealed 49 educational institutions in the city on confirmation of two and more than two COVID-19 cases.

The district administration on Sunday sealed 10 streets of the city after observing increase in the number of COVID-19 cases there.