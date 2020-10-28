Share:

ISLAMABAD - Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Afridi on Tuesday said that India would soon break into pieces.

Addressing a seminar here at Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad on ‘Black Day: Kashmir and Right to Self-determination’ Shehryar Afridi strongly condemned another black law introduced by Narendra Modi regime aimed at further capturing Kashmiri lands.

Afridi said that under Chanakya doctrine, Indian regime was pushing its expansionist agenda to materialize the evil plan of “greater India” and “Ghar wapsi” agenda of the RSS was being implemented by forcefully converting Indian minorities from different ethnic groups including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and Dalits to Hinduism.

“India’s treatment of Nepal and Bangladesh is a proof of India’s expansionist agenda subverting regional peace. The sole objective of RSS goons is to undermine humanity, considering India as the only super power,” he said.

He came down hard over the Hindutva regime of India for introducing new black law to allow sale and purchase of Kashmiri lands to people from India, terming it an act aimed at consolidating Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and ethnic cleansing of indigenous Kashmiris.

“The move was in blatant violation of the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir and also a violation of the UN Charter itself,” he said.

Afridi also denounced the cowardly terrorist attack in Peshawar on innocent students, terming it as an Indian ploy to diverting world attention from black day being observed on 73rd anniversary of Indian occupation of state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said at the time of partition of the Sub-continent, all Kashmiri political leadership had decided that they wanted to be part of Pakistan. “The so-called champions of humanity in India are treating humans like animals. Prior to 1945, multiple examples were set in the form of world wars, humanity was left bleeding. It should’ve been taken seriously, and now Modi’s expansionist policies are leading region to instability,” he added.

Afridi said Pakistan was all for peace and friendship towards its all neighbours but Indian behaviour towards all its initiatives had made it difficult for Pakistan to deal with them any further.

“Kashmir is a nuclear flashpoint between three nuclear capable countries- Pakistan, China and India. We are forced to think that maintenance of regional peace is sole responsibility of Pakistan and China now. Pakistan needs to stand up and put a stop to Indian atrocities in Kashmir as well as India. Pakistan will never compromise on its national security and sovereignty which is prerequisites to regional peace,” he said.

Kashmiri mothers, he said had been burying their martyred sons in Pakistani flags. “The bloodbath in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir will never go unnoticed and unpunished. Indian forces will definitely see an end to their brutality and Kashmiris will see the dawn of an independent and free Kashmir,” Afridi said.