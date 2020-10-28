Share:

ISLAMABAD - Kashmir Black Day was observed at the Pakistani Embassy in Vienna on Tuesday to express solidarity with the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOKJ).

Representatives of the Pakistani and Kashmir expatriate community as well as Austrian nationals of Pakistani origin attended the event.

Messages of the President and the Prime Minister on the occasion of the Kashmir Black Day were read out. A short documentary was screened highlighting the gross human rights violations committed by India against the people of IIOJK which have intensified since India’s illegal unilateral actions of 5th August 2019.

While condemning Indian atrocities, speakers paid tributes to the people of Kashmir who are waging a heroic struggle and rendering huge sacrifices to win freedom. They called upon the international community to raise its voice in support of the people of IIOJK who have been denied the inalienable right to self-determination and continue to suffer decades-long brutal occupation by India which claims to be the world’s largest democracy.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Aftab Ahmed Khokher said that India’s Hindu-extremist BJP/RSS government was implementing an ethno-fascist agenda through polices aimed at changing the demographic composition of the IIOJK from a Muslim-majority state to a Hindu-Majority State and obliterating its distinct identity.

He reiterated that Pakistan will continue to extend all diplomatic, political and moral support to the people of IIOJK. He also referred to India’s belligerent policies and hegemonic designs which posed a grave threat to peace and stability in South Asia.

At the conclusion, the community representatives adopted a resolution which inter alia strongly condemned India and called upon to cease all human rights violations against the people of IIOJK, rescind the unilateral measures adopted on August 5, 2019, and comply with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.