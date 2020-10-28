Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far on development activities and reforms initiatives in the newly merged districts and directed health, education and police departments to develop their work plans keeping in view requirements of infrastructure and human resources in merged districts.

Presiding over a meeting of provincial task force on merged areas, he also directed the authorities concerned to immediately provide required additional staff to expedite the process of payments of compensation amounts to leftover affectees of the areas under the Citizen Losses Compensation Package. He also directed the high ups of Board of Revenue to prepare database of all required land for the establishment of government buildings in merged areas. He directed the Finance Department to provide required funds to Police Department on priority basis for the procurement of vehicles, equipments and other logistics adding that strengthening of Police Department in merged areas was priority of his government.

The meeting was attended besides others by provincial ministers Taimur Jhagra, Shorkat Yousafzai, Anwarzeb, Special Assistant Kamran Bangash, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Noman Mahmood, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Inspector General of Police and Frontier Corps and other civil and military official.

The meeting was informed that implementation of decisions taken in the last task force meeting was in progress. The draft of the proposed law for the resolution of local issues through Jirgas would be submitted in the upcoming meeting of the provincial cabinet for approval. In order to stop illegal cutting of forests in South Waziristan, three forest check posts have been established whereas work on two additional check posts was in progress.

Similarly, land acquisition process for the construction of judiciary and other government offices has also been started whereas significant progress has been made on the development of agriculture park Wanna. Work was also in progress on the regularization of project employees of Ex-FATA. The meeting was informed that a workable model had been proposed for the outsourcing of health facilities in South Waziristan and a summary would soon be submitted for approval on the base of the said model.

It was also revealed that uniform master plan had been prepared for the water supply infrastructure in merged areas. The meeting was informed that work on the various development projects of Rs180 billion was in progress in merged areas whereas the federal government had also made a commitment to provide an additional amount of Rs24 billion for merged areas.

Briefing about the development process in tribal districts Bajaur, the meeting was informed that several development schemes were being executed with the total cost of Rs55 billion. Various development activities had already been completed by Pak Army and FC as well in the districts. Pak Army has completed 138 development projects whereas work was also in progress on additional 48 projects in different sectors including education, PHE, Road infrastructure and others.

Three police stations were functional in Bajaur whereas additional seven police stations would also be activated within one-month time. Besides this, a PC-I has also been approved for the establishment of CTD and special branch in district Bajaur. The authorities informed that work on the express line to provide un-interrupted electricity to health facilities was in progress and would be completed by the mid of November this year. Similarly, recruitment process to overcome shortage of human resource in the health sector would also be completed by the end of December 2020.

The Chief Minister on the occasion approved the proposal to run three Category-D hospitals of district Bajaur through public private partnership. He particularly directed to take concrete steps for the strengthening of District Headquarter Hospital Bajaur adding that DHQ had been upgraded to the category-A hospital. He said that all non-functional departments of the hospital should be functionalized as soon as possible.

The meeting was told that Rs1728 million had been allocated for the upgradation of existing schools and establishment of new schools on need basis in district Bajaur. The Chief Minister directed that as short time solution, second shifts should be launched in the schools and work be accelerated on the upgradation of schools. He also directed to conduct feasibility studies for the establishment of new three colleges in district Bajaur and stated that establishment of such collages would be made possible if feasible.

Mahmood Khan lauded the role of Pak Army to maintain law and order situation as well as development of merged areas and said that military institutions were fully cooperating with civil administration regarding development of merged areas.