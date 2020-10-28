Share:

LAHORE - Chief of his own faction of Balochistan National Party (BNP) Sardar Akhtar Mengal called on Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz at her Jati Umra residence on Tuesday and discussed prevailing political situation, future action plan of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), soaring prices of commodities, unemployment and resultant resentment among public at large.

On arrival at Jati Umra, Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (Retd) Safdar welcomed prominent Baloch nationalist. As per the insiders, Mengal praised Maryam Nawaz for raising the issue of missing persons in PDM’s Quetta rally.

Talking to the newsmen after meeting with daughter of former Prime Minister, Akhtar Mengal accused the ruling party of not fulfilling six point agreement with the BNP.

“We were walking alongwith them (PTI) but they were just crawling. It was not our responsibility to carry them on our shoulders,” he said while referring to BNP coming out of the ruling coalition.

To the question about accountability of CPEC Authority Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa, he said, “We do not want to eat pizza.” He said mere public gatherings would not help achieve the targets. “There must be forceful action”, he said. He accused the government of opening front against the BNP.

“We will not bow down and raise every issue in PDM summit which will be held soon”, he said.

When asked whether Prime Minister Imran Khan is powerless or failed to execute the deal, Mengal replied, “It was easier than Metro [Peshawar BRT].”

Responding to query about the threat to democracy due to PDM’s struggle, Mengal said: “Is there democracy in the country.”

In democracy, he said, neither there are restrictions on media nor are journalists kidnapped.

About the reports of differences over the hardline adopted by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, he said they (PML-N) were the original writers of the narrative.

Condemning the Peshawar blast, he termed it failure of the government.