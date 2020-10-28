Share:

ISLAMABAD - Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Afridi on Tuesday said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expansionist policies were leading South Asia to instability.

Indian regime was pushing its expansionist agenda under ‘Chanakya Doctrine’ to materialize the evil plan of ‘greater India’, he said.

He was addressing a seminar held at Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) – on: ‘Black Day: Kashmir and Right to Self-determination.’

Shehryar Afridi said “Ghar Wapsi” agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu extremist organisation, was being implemented by forcefully converting Indian minorities, including Muslims, to Hinduism.

India’s treatment of Nepal and Bangladesh was a proof of its expansionist agenda subverting regional peace, Kashmir Committee chairman said, adding the sole objective of RSS goons was to insult humanity, considering India as the only super power.

Afridi said Pakistan was all for peace and friendship with its all neighbours, but India’s response to all its initiatives had made it difficult for Pakistan to deal with the country any further.

He condemned the new black law introduced by Hindutva regime in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that allows the people living in other parts of India to purchase and sell Kashmiri land.

“By doing this shameful act, he said, India is further consolidating its illegal occupation of IIOJK and ethnic cleansing of indigenous Kashmiris.

“The move is in blatant violation of the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir and also a violation of the UN Charter itself,” the Kashmir Committee chairman said.

Afridi also denounced blast at a seminary in Peshawar, terming it as a ploy by India to divert world’s attention from Black Day being observed across the country on Tuesday on 73rd anniversary of Indian occupation of state of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that at the time of partition of the sub-continent, all the Kashmiri political leadership had decided to accede to Pakistan.

“Kashmir is a flashpoint between three nuclear states of Pakistan, China and India,” he said, and added, “Pakistan would never compromise on its national security and sovereignty which were prerequisites for regional peace.”

Afridi expressed the hope that bloodbath in the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir would never go unnoticed and unpunished.

“Indian forces will definitely see an end to their brutality and the Kashmiris will see the dawn of an independence,” he concluded.