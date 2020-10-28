Share:

NAB has closed inquiry of 12 plots against opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Mian Shahbaz Sharif.

Justice Jawad ul Hassan of Accountability Court (AC) accepted NAB plea for closing the reference.

The NAB took the plea in the matter that due to fire incident in LDA building all the record has been reduced to ashes.

NAB inquiry officer told the court the allegations leveled against Shahbaz Sharif are not traceable. No evidence on involvement of Shahbaz Shairf has been found.

It was further said that several among them who were nominated in the inquiry have passed away. Those who have died include Mian Atta Ullah and Mian Raza Atta Ullah as well.

NAB sources said that inquiry against former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif on providing 12 plots to his favorites was pending since the last 20 years. The inquiry was to be conducted against Mian Shahbaz Sharif, his secretary Javed Mehmood, Mian Atta Ullah, Mian R aza and others. Investigations against the former CM Punjab and others were started in 2000.

According to NAB plots measuring one kanal were given to favorites against the rules and when the inquiry started the orders were issued for cancellation of the plots.