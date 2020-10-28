Share:

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and special representative to Prime Minister on religious harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi has said all the nefarious designs against Islam and Pakistan will be foiled through unity and brotherhood.

Talking to media men in Peshawar Wednesday, he said the entire nation is grieved over the tragic incident yesterday.

Tahir Ashrafi said the elements involved in this incident will be brought into justice at all cost.

He said the people of Pakistan, Pak Army and other law enforcing agencies have paid great price against terrorism.

Tahir Ashrafi said India is working to destabilize Pakistan through Afghanistan. He said some elements are trying their hard to disturb the ongoing peace dialogue between Taliban and Afghan government.

The special representative said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to provide better healthcare to the injured of the blast.