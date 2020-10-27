Share:

Nasirabad is distinguished as the most beautiful town in district Kech and it is 70km afar from Turbat city. Unfortunately we, the people of Nasirabad, face several kinds of problems in our town but the greatest problem is that there are no banks. To access a bank, the people living in Nasirabad have to travel to Turbat. Now in this modern area, inflation is too high and we are suffering from poverty. It is getting more and more difficult to pay the fees of the cab driver. It is a fact that before some years there was a bank in Nasirabad but due to a terror attack in 2014, it closed down. We, the people, are compelled to go in Turbat for submitting or sending money in this inflation era. So, I plea to the government of Balochistan to provide us with a bank for the betterment of our future.

MUSTAFA FIDA,

Nasirabad.