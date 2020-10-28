Share:

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that in January 2021, the PTI government of Imran Khan will be sent packing and a people's government will take over from this selected and puppet government.

He said this while addressing a mammoth public gathering at the main Bazar Skardu in connection to PPP election campaign for election 2020 to be held on 15th November. Former governor GB Qamar Zaman Kaira, former Chief Minister GB Mehdi Shah, president PPP GB Amjad Hussain Advocate and Sadia Danish were also present in this public gathering.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari started his speech with the poem of Shaheed Mohsin Naqvi "Ya Allal Ya Rasool, Benazir Be Qasoor". He said that it was unfortunate that the tyrants snatched Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto from the people. He said that he has gone to smallest town and village in GB and saw Bhutto alive at all those places. He remembered all those who established PPP in Gb and said that the struggle started by them is continued. Chairman PPP said that only PPP fights for the rights of oppressed people. the rights to the people of GB were given by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari. He said that nothing was done for the rights of the people of GB till 1974 when Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ended FCR in GB. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto introduced democracy in GB in 1994 then in 2009 President Zardari gave GB its first assembly, first governor and first chief minister.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the the campaign for the right to rule and right to property belongs to the PPP. He said that he went to every district of GB and ran this campaign from Gilgit to Astore and from Ghanche to shigar and Skardu for this campaign. He said that PPP is the only party which included the demands of the people of Gb in its manifesto for elections in Pakistan in 2018. He said that PPP is the only party which said that the people of GB should have their own province, representation in the senate and national assembly of Pakistan and demanded increase in the funds for GB. He said that he is not a selected ot a player who will not fulfil the promises and said that he will remain in GB till your own government is formed in GB. He said that the campaign for the right to rule and right to property depends on this election on 15 November. He said that he needs 2/3 majority so that these rights are materialized.

He said that the PPP gave constitutional and democratic rights to the people of Pakistan. The PPP is the only party which can give the country the economic stability. PPP has always worked for the downtrodden and marginalized people of Pakistan. We have to save the people of GB from hunger, poverty and unemployment. He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had started Karakorum highway for the economic benefit of the people. he gave subsidy on food items, clothes and transport to the people of GB. He established institutions like the Steel Mills to provide employment to the youth of this country. He provided free passports to the people so that they can go abroad and work there to support their families. President Zardari followed the same philosophy and brought CPEC to Pakistan so that the people of GB, FATA and Balochistan can benefit from this mega project. It is unfortunate that these people could not get benefit but the PPP will make sure that it happens. He said that the Baba-e-Rozgar gave 25 thousand jobs to the youth of GB. He said that we started BISP to support poor women of Pakistan. The PPP increased salaries and pensions of government employees and army personnel and pension of our pensioners. He said that in contrast, the country is sinking in the tsunami of price-hike, unemployment and poverty during this tyrant rule of PTI. The government has increased the price of medicines up to 400 percent.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that we will defeat the selected and their associates in every district of GB. Today every section of society is protesting against this government in all over Pakistan. The PTI government has closed utility stores in GB. He said that 'GB has not become a separate province yet but the PTI government has imposed taxes on the people. PTI is a puppet party and unfortunately some other parties have agreed to become puppet of the puppet. How the people who follow Hazrat Imam Hussain AS are taking the side of an oppressor and tyrant.' He said that we will defeat them all by the votes on 15th November and the right to rule and right of property for the people of GB will be ensured. He vowed to establish a network of free hospitals for heart, liver and kidney in every district of GB like Sindh. We will have to form a government in GB so that the problems are solved.

Chairman PPP said that people are in trouble in Pakistan today because their votes were stolen but we will not let anyone to steal people's vote. The PPP will not allow any such stealing of votes in GB. He said that people will form a PPP government in GB and then we will also form a people's government in Pakistan. The democratic forces are saying goodbye to Imran in the month of January in Pakistan. At the end of his speech, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked his candidates to take oath to serve people and provide jobs to the people of GB. Similarly he asked people to promise that they will vote for PPP candidates.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has so far addressed 12 corner meetings in Baltistan division in connection with the party's election campaign 2020. This was the first jalsa of PPP in Skardu division during election campaign.