Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture Department marked the Kashmir Black Day to apprise the world of the Indian forces’ atrocities on innocent Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) here at Nishtar Hall on Monday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) Director General Kamran Ahmad was the chief guest. Director Culture Shama Niamat, Assistant Director Riaz Khan, KP-CTA officials and a large number of students of various educational institutions attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, KP-CTA DG said: “We are observing Kashmir Black Day to condemn Indian illegal occupation of the state and to reiterate our unwavering support to the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination.”

He said that Indian Held Kashmir was integral part of Pakistan and the day was not far when Kashmiris would be able to break the shackle of subjugation and join Pakistan.

He said the ongoing barbarism of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiri people could not be concealed anymore from the eyes of international community and soon the oppressed Kashmiris would get their right to self-determination.

The students also organized a walk in support of Kashmiri people besides arranging photo exhibition and tableaus to expose the Indian state terrorism in the Occupied Kashmir.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the globe also observed Black Day to convey to the world that India had occupied their motherland illegally.

Indian Army had invaded the state of Jammu and Kashmir on October 27 in 1947, in an attempt to subjugate the Kashmiri people. Since then, despite unabated Indian atrocities, India was unable to break the will of the brave people of IIOJK, who were struggling for their right to self-determination.

On August 5 last year, India took further illegal and unilateral steps to change the internationally recognized disputed status of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and alter its demographic structure.