Pakistan Navy has on Wednesday conducted successful demonstration of anti-ship missiles fire from the sea and the air in the northern Arabian Sea.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi observed the missiles firing. Pakistan Navy’s warships, airplanes and helicopters successfully hit their targets.

Speaking on the occasion, the Naval Chief said the excellent demonstration of the missiles firing reflects Pakistan’s operational capabilities and war preparedness. He said Pakistan Navy is fully capable to effectively respond to any aggression.