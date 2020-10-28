Share:

Pakistan on Wednesday has reported 14 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 330,200. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,759.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 825 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 144,449 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 103,314 in Punjab, 39,189 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19,300 in Islamabad, 15,859 in Balochistan, 3,889 in Azad Kashmir and 4,200 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,604 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,342 in Punjab, 1,271 in KP, 149 in Balochistan, 214 in Islamabad, 92 in GB and 87 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,347,155 coronavirus tests and 29,477 in last 24 hours. 311,814 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 611 patients are in critical condition.