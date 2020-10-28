Share:

LAHORE - Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that those who play with lives of innocent civilians don’t deserve any concession. He expressed deep concern and sorrow over the blast at a ‘madrassa’ in Peshawar and prayed for forgiveness for the martyrs and speedy recovery of the injured. Abdul Aleem Khan said that the elements who attack the people engaged in religious education have nothing to with humanity. The senior minister said that Pakistan has been fighting terrorism for the past two decades but these heinous acts of the enemy could not dampen the nation’s spirits and determination.