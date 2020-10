Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to arrive in Lahore on a one-day visit to preside over different sessions at Chief Minister (CM) House.

According to details, discussions regarding provincial matters including availability of health cards will be carried out while he will also address a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

Moreover, the premier is also scheduled to meet CM Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.