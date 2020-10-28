Share:

ISLAMABAD- Officials of Ramna Police have nabbed a gang of street criminals and recovered motorbikes, snatched mobiles and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman informed on Tuesday. According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminals including those involved in street crime and bootlegging. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal offices to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city. Following these directions, SP (Saddar) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted special team under supervision of ASP Rana Abdul Wahab including SHO Ramana Police Station Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf, ASI Haider Ali Shaha long with others.