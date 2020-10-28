Share:

islamabad - Police on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements being made to guard the players of Zimbabwe cricket team visiting twin cities.

The overall security arrangements were discussed and reviewed in the meeting presided over by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan. DIG (Operations), AIG (Special Branch), AIG (Operations), SSP (Traffic), SSP (Security), Additional SP and all SPs attended the meeting. The meeting focused to ensure foolproof security arrangements and devised comprehensive plan for traffic. It was decided that elaborate security would be provided to the players residing in Islamabad and special commando force would be deputed during movement of players. The meeting decided to ensure maximum convenience to citizens and specify alternate routes for them.

The SSP (Traffic) was directed to chalk out a comprehensive plan in this regard. AIG (Special Branch) was directed to install walk through gates near the accommodation areas of the players and ensure checking of all people in the vicinity.

It was agreed to use social media and other modes of communication to guide citizens.

The IGP Islamabad said that all law enforcement agencies including police would ensure effective security for the Zimbabwe Cricket team through complete coordination among them. The convenience for spectators would be also among the top priority, the IGP maintained.