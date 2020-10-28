Share:

Rawalpindi-A ceremony of health cards distribution was held at Dhama Morr by the leaders of PTI Dhama Syedan chapter here on Tuesday.

Similarly, a camp was set up to collect data of needy and deserving persons for issuance of health cards. The camp was established by the two active leaders of PTI Sheikh Muhammad Irfan and Abbas Akbar while it was attended by Raja Barkat, former candidate of Chairman UC Dhama Syedan, Chaudhry Zeeshan, Zubair Khattak, Suhail Abdullah and Muneeb, the officer of District Health Department.

Scores of deserving people have been given health cards by the leaders of PTI. They also enrolled new people for issuance of health cards in the next phase. Speaking on the occasion, the PTI leaders including Sheikh Muhammad Irfan and Abbas Akbar termed the health card a big achievement on the part of government.

They said, in the first phase, over 10 million people would get health cards for getting medical treatment upto Rs720,000. They said government is struggling hard to facilitate the masses at their door steps.

They said another camp will be organised at Minhas Plaza’s basement today (Wednesday) for distribution of health cards and to enroll new people for the health cards.