The Punjab government has on Wednesday decided to keep brick kilns closed across the province till November 7 to control smog, however, those using zigzag methodology will remain functional as Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a high-level meeting.

The CM said commissioners have been given the authorities of relief commissioners, focal persons have been appointed at the offices of commissioners and deputy commissioners, and smog control centers have been formed in all districts.

Usman Buzdar directed to strictly ensure implementation over prohibition of burning tyres at factories and crops. Collaboration of the government and civil society is extremely important to eliminate smog, he said.

The session also agreed in principle to run electric rickshaws and cars in Punjab and to establish biogas plants.