Chrishell Stause dresses as Maleficent at DWTS’ Halloween episode

ISLAMABAD -In the week leading up to Halloween, ABC’s Dancing With The Stars tried to scare up some excitement. The celebrity contestants and their dance pro partners dressed up in costume for recent episode. Selling Sunset star and fan favorite Chrishell Stause put on a stunning display as Disney character Maleficent, played on the big screen by Angelina Jolie. Chrishell flashed cleavage in her costume that had a plunging neckline and she added gladiator-style black heels. Her partner Gleb Savchenko wore a complementary black and purple outfit. The pair performed on the telecast by dancing Paso Doble to In the Air Tonight by VonLichten. Actress Justina Machado opted for a costume inspired by the classic horror film Carrie. She wore a sleeveless prom dress splattered in ‘blood’ while dance pro Sasha Farber channeled a high school football star.

Kylie Jenner is the spitting image of mum Kris, as she dons for cosmetics launch

ISLAMABAD - Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share an advert for her new leopard-inspired collection for Kylie Cosmetics. And the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 23, cut an uncanny resemblance with her mum, Momager Kris Jenner, 64. The makeup mogul looked sensational, as she wore a pixie cut wig that looked incredibly similar to Kris’ own hairdo. Kylie wore a thick smudge of eyeliner for the look, as well as a set of chunky golden earrings. The image formed part of a series of shots featuring in Kylie’s new campaign, which included a snap of the reality star decked out in a leopard print jumpsuit. Kylie and her mum are known to be extremely tight, with the momager credited with helping to launch all of her daughters’ careers in the limelight. Kylie recently shared a video of herself letting Kris have a go at doing her makeup in a on YouTube.

Kris attempted to do her makeup while Kylie consistently commented on her technique - as she used primarily Kylie Cosmetics makeup.