LAKKI MARWAT - The Boy Scouts Association in collaboration with district administration and education department took out rallies in Lakki City, Naurang and other towns of the district on Tuesday to mark Kashmir Black Day to express solidarity with the people Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK).

Additional AC Sultan Haider and Deputy DEO Illyas Khattak led the rally in Lakki City that started from Government Shaheed Muhammad Ghassan Khan Centennial Model High School and ended at the same point after passing through old Kuchery Road. ADO Sports Nisar Muhammad, ADEO Muhammad Ibrahim, teachers, students, scouts, government officials and members of civil society participated in the rally.

They participasts of the rally were carrying banners and national and Kashmiri flags. They also raised slogans in favour of the Kashmir people’s struggle and against the atrocities of the Indian occupying forces.

On the directives of DC Abdul Haseeb and DEO Midrarullah, the Boy Scouts Association also organized walks and declamation and art competitions in different schools to show solidarity with people of IIOJK.