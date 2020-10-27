Share:

All 107 tests return negative ahead of Pak-Zimbabwe series

LAHORE - A total of 107 Covid-19 tests, conducted on the players and player support personnel of Zimbabwe and Pakistan sides as well as the match officials, have returned negative. The tests were conducted on Monday as part of the PCB’s Covid-19 Protocols following the assembling of the two sides in Islamabad. All 107 participants have now entered the bio-secure bubble in a five-star luxury hotel and are now allowed to interact with each other and move freely within the bio-secure bubble.

Pakistan confirms South Africa tour in April 2021

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed the men’s national team will tour South Africa in April 2021 for three ODIs, which will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, and as many T20Is. The tour was scheduled to take place in Sep/Oct 2020, but was postponed due to the high Covid-19 cases in South Africa, said PCB spokesman. “Pakistan has now agreed to fulfill its FTP commitment prior to visiting Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20Is. The schedule of both the series will be announced in due course,” he said.

Pak rockball team to feature in 3-Nation Tournament

LAHORE - Pakistan rockball team will be featuring in the Three-Nation Tournament scheduled to be held in Bangladesh in May 2021. “Besides Pakistan, hosts Bangladesh and India will feature in the tournament,” said Pakistan Rockball Federation (PRBF) Secretary Umme Laila Kalsoom Rana. She said this was decided in the general council meeting of the International Rockball Federation which was held online on Sunday and was headed by its president James Feger. “The International Rockball Federation will be resuming international activities from next year, which has been come to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Punjab Tennis Academy will start from Nov 5

LAHORE - Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary Rashid Malik has said that the PLTA, in collaboration with Sports Board Punjab (SBP), will start Punjab Tennis Academy in Nishtar Park Tennis Stadium from November 5, 2020. “In this academy, the only focus is going to be on JTI (Junior Tennis Initiative) programme which is going to be helpful for development of tennis in Punjab,” said former Davis Cup coach & captain Rashid Malik, who has been appointed as a director of the academy by the SBP. The opening ceremony of the Punjab Tennis Academy will be graced by SBP Director General Adnan Arshad Aulak.