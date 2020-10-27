Share:

Ajit Doval’s recent statement regarding the willingness of the Indian government to fight on domestic and foreign territories to secure its national interests can be construed as a blatant threat to regional security. Clearly, the need to check such escalated Indian aggression by the international community is dire, especially if it stands in the way of progress made towards harmonising the region. Pm Imran Khan voiced his fear that India might ruin all efforts made towards establishing friendly ties and peace in Afghanistan.

Targeting both China and Pakistan, along with their strengthening economic ties through CPEC, India has proved to be a fascist state hiding under the disguise of democracy, evident through atrocious acts being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Even Muslim minorities within their country have been subjected to intense oppression recently. Now, the PM’s concern is that India might move towards destabilising cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan, threatening trade prospects that will prove to be beneficial to most regional powers which intend to become a part of larger economic revitalisation projects initiated by China. So long as it remains hostile, the state stands as an impediment to peace within the continent. If any growth is to be achieved, all nations must make a united effort to hold India accountable for the cruelty it propagates within its own borders and beyond.

Throughout the course of the last few months, where antagonism has been used as a tactic by the Indian government all too freely, we have been aware of the different kinds of dangers that it has posed and have promptly moved towards eliminating them or mitigating the damage at least. While these efforts will be maintained, there is a need to go above and beyond to curtail any provocative action, whether from a security perspective or diplomatically.