ISLAMABAD -The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 14 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 160.91 against the previous day’s closing of Rs161.05. Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 160.3 and Rs 161 respectively. In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 57 paisas and closed at Rs 189.87 against the last day’s trading of Rs 190.44, State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese Yen lost remained unchanged to close at Rs1.53, whereas a decrease of 29 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 209.25 as compared to its last closing of Rs 209.54. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal declined by 04 paisas each to close at Rs 43.80 and Rs 42.90 respectively.