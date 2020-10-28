Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law, Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar has asked the Interior Ministry to provide him fool-proof security so that he could attend his court cases and continue political commitments without any fear of life threats. In the application sent to the Ministry through his lawyer, Safdar said that he is a senior leader of PML-N and at the forefront of the Pakistan Democratic Movement alongwith his wife who is Vice President of the party. The application further said that the political victimisation has led to several FIRs against him in KPK, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan. “That unfortunately, the applicant is facing a serious security risk due to these FIRs, some of which are dubious,” the application read further. “One such incident of dubious FIR happened on October 20 2020. He was arrested from a five star hotel in Karachi. During this time, the unknown forces alongwith police broke the door of his room and entered,” the application said further and added, “The dignity of man and privacy of home is inviolable.”

“In the light of the above facts, it is humbly requested that the applicant should be provided fool-proof security by directing the Inspector Generals of police of all provinces throughout Pakistan. This will ensure that he can attend his cases and political commitments without any fear of serious life threats,” the application said further. Safdar said that the applicant was a strong and vocal supporter of Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) in the National Assembly and made strong speeches against blasphemy and those committing acts of blasphemy. He further said that the applicant due to his political engagements, is travelling all over Pakistan accompanying his wife Maryam Nawaz Sharif who is the Vice President of PML-N. “Keeping these recent events in mind we would like to request the fool-proof provision of security to Safdar as his right guaranteed under the Constitution,” the lawyer said on behalf of the PML-N leader.