Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has enhanced 58 seats for the students of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) in the public sector universities of the province.

He took this decision while presiding over a meeting of the University & Boards department at the CM House. The meeting was attended by Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Secretary Universities & Board Alamuddin Bullo, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro and others.

The CM was told that there were 25 public sector universities in Sindh, including medical, engineering and general where AJK and GB have 162 seats.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in principle, decided to increase Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan seats in the public sector universities of the province.

The PMDC and Higher Education Commission (HEC) has granted permission for enhancement of 58 seats in the nine public sector universities of the province, while the permission for the remaining 16 universities are in the process.

Presently, AJK and GB have two seats each in University of Jamshoro, three seats each in NED university, two each in Mehran university of engineering, 10 each in Dawood university, two each in Shah Latif university Khairpur. AJK has seven seats in Agriculture university, Tando Jam and Gilgit Baltistan has four seats and they have 34 combined seats in University of Karachi.

After the fresh approval of Sindh CM, now AJK will have four more seats and GB 11 more seats in Sindh University, five each in NED, three each in Dow university, 13 each in Dawood engineering university, one each in PMC Shaheed Benazirabad, four each in Shah Latif university, Khairpur. In Mehran university AJK will have five more seats and GB four seats. Similarly, AJK will have seven seats and GB eight more seats in Agriculture university, Tando Jam. They will also have 50 combined seats in Karachi university.

The CM congratulated the people of AJK and GB on the enhancement of their seats in the public universities of Sindh and hoped they would take its full benefit.