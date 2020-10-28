Share:

Peshawar - Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) fully operationalized its dyeing, washing and pressing Common Facilitation Centre (CFC) for silk cluster in Rahim Abad, district Swat.

The Project Director and Manager Khyber Pakhtunkhwa SMEDA Region Israr Wazir said that the authority was operating this project on no profit and loss basis. The machinery installed in the centre, he said was available to the local SMEs as a Common Facility Centre.

The Centre will also impart technical trainings in the field of textiles and other businesses oriented SMEs of the region. The centre is only facility of its nature in the province established for the facilitation of nearly 30 silk units of district Swat.

Before this facility local businessmen of Swat were used to dye their fabrics from Punjab and Sindh. The facility will add many fold value to the local products. The objectives of the centre are to support local community in sustainable livelihood by improving and creating economic activity in the region.

The Project Director termed the project a landmark initiative for silk cluster of Swat and other regions of the province. He attributed the successful operation of the centre to day & night nonstop hard work of the technical team of SMEDA KP.