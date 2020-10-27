Share:

KARACHI -Soneri Bank Ltd has signed an agreement with Advanced Financial Solutions (AFS) to facilitate the first with IFRS 9 compliance in line with the regulatory guidelines of Pakistan.

The agreement would see AFS develop IFRS 9 models for Soneri Bank Limited, to enhance its credit scorecards for optimal risk undertaking in light of fluctuating dynamics of the market and provide strategic solutions for model management.

Present at the signing ceremony was the management of Soneri Bank Limited led by Mubarik Ali, Chief Risk Officer and Country Manager of AFS, Sadaqat Sattar.

Speaking on the occasion, Mubarik Ali stated: “Soneri Bank Limited finds AFS to be the right partner to work with, as we value the potential of dealing with an international consultant and solutions provider with proven track record of similar engagements in mature markets based on their combined ability to implement software and advice on best practices.” Soneri Bank is one of the 1st banks in Pakistan to have signed up for advisory services and risk management solutions of AFS; who formally entered the Pakistan market in the beginning of this year and who have already developed IFRS9 models for Pakistan to facilitate their clients in the country.

Soneri Bank Limited is diligently working on credit solutions and is proactively investing in systems that ensure safety and security for their customers. With its ethos of Roshan Har Qadam, Soneri Bank Limited has achieved betterment through new collaborations and aims to introduce innovative solutions within its growing network of 300+ branches across Pakistan.

Also speaking on the prospect of this engagement, Sattar said “We find Soneri Bank to be one of the most forward looking financial institution of Pakistan and are confident that under the wise leadership of its management; our association will not only result in the bank being self-sufficient in complying with international financial reporting standards, but also lead to a positive impact on its risk and credit management going forward”.

Advanced Financial Solutions is a risk management software and consulting company with operations spread across territories in the Middle East, North Africa, Eastern Europe and South Asia, with a representative office in Pakistan. AFS specializes in delivering software solutions and modeling advisory services to banks for improved credit risk management in all types of portfolios.