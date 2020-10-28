Share:

LAHORE - Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced that it would send a security assessment delegation to Pakistan this weekend with a view to playing in the country in early 2021. If the tour goes ahead it will be South Africa's first visit to Pakistan since 2007/08. Two subsequent “away” tours were staged in the United Arab Emirates because of security concerns following a 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore. No details of the planned fixtures were revealed but according to the International Cricket Council's future tours programme, South Africa are due to play in two world Test championship matches as well as three Twenty20 internationals in January and February.