Share:

SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan Tuesday has said strict coronavirus restrictions are inevitable given the rise in COVID-19 deaths and the positivity ratio across Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference, the SAPM said that the number of daily cases as well as deaths has increased over the past few days along with the country's positivity rate.

The premier's aide said that a few weeks ago, 400-500 cases were being reported across the country on a daily basis. The tally, he said, had shot up to 700-750 cases of the infection per day.

"The Coronavirus death rate has increased in the country," he said, adding that that the positivity ratio had surged to 2.5-2.75%.

"It is clear that as a nation we are not taking the precautions that we should in order to curb the spread of this virus," he said and added that the government's approach would be to tackle this from a local level.

Dr Faisal said that the government was mulling over setting up a hotline so that the citizens could inform authorities when coronavirus SOPs were being violated.

The SAPM said that government may impose new restrictions or introduce more strictness in the imposition of existing ones.

"The matter was under discussion in the National Command and Operation Centre and guidelines would be announced after talks with provincial governments," he said.

According to official statistics, overall, Pakistan has recorded 329,375 coronavirus cases, 6,745 deaths, and 311,440 recoveries from the pandemic.