KARACHI- Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has organised a webinar on success stories of IT entrepreneurs of Pakistan on 27th October, 2020. Ms Faiza Yousaf, top rated freelancer on Upwork, and Salman Khan, CEO Xord (Pvt) Limited, were the key speakers. Abdul Kareem Memon, Director General Services Division, while formally inaugurating the session, told the participants that Pakistan has the 6th largest labour force in world and its services exports have been increasing for the last many years. He underscored the importance of entrepreneurship in bringing economic development and prosperity to a country. He further highlighted the most high income countries are the most entrepreneurial states in the world. Ms Faiza Yousaf explained the procedures and processes to capitalize freelancing platforms for the people who tend to work from home. She said that in online job market, there was no restriction to observe office timings and it offers you with global job opportunities. Participants appreciated Faiza Yousaf for her work and asked pertinent questions. Salman Khan, the CEO of XORD, shared his success story. He elaborated that he started his company while he was in university and now after the two years of his graduation from Karachi University, he employs more than 45 workers in his company. He highlighted the challenges that he faced, one of the challenges was the unavailability of work space for start-ups and the other one was a disconnect between academia and industry. He urged the youth to venture entrepreneurship and focus on acquiring relevant skill set.