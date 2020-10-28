Share:

London - Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) UK held protests and Kashmir digital campaign in various cities of the United Kingdom to mark the Kashmir Black Day on Tuesday. The TeK UK launched Kashmir digital campaign outside Indian consulate Birmingham and Indian High Commission London.

The protesters chanted against Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir and carried placards outside Indian consulate Birmingham.

Sardar Masood Khan President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Altaf Ahmed Bhat, Senior Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, addressed the rally outside Indian consulate Birmingham through video link.

During his address via video link, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan lauded the efforts and dedication of President Tek Fahim Kayani for Kashmir freedom movement and for organizing rallies in the United Kingdom to mark the Kashmir Black Day October 27th.

Sardar Masood said that “27th Oct is the darkest day in the history of Jammu & Kashmir. We deeply appreciate the efforts to mobilize support for the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and to put an end to the dark night of terror and oppression unleashed by BJP & RSS in the occupied state.”

While lauding the efforts of the diaspora community, he said that because of the resolute efforts of the diaspora community Kashmir Freedom Movement had become an international movement.

“About 73 years ago India occupied one part of Jammu & Kashmir in violation of international law and against the wishes of its people. The dark night of alien domination, foreign occupation of Kashmiri people continues to cast its shadow up to this day. Last year the fascist regime of India once again invaded the territory reoccupied it and annexed it to its federation. These illegal steps must be reversed,” the AJK President added.

Masood Khan said that, “We appeal to the UK parliament, government, and civil society to play their role to end the ongoing vicious cycle of transfer of Hindu population to Jammu & Kashmir to alter its demography. This is a war crime and a crime against humanity.”

The AJK President called upon the United Kingdom to step forward and save Kashmir from annihilation and the region from a devastating nuclear war. “Don’t send guns to India that kill Kashmiris, don’t lend capital to India that impoverishes and disenfranchises Kashmiris. While for their part Kashmiris have vowed to continue their struggle until they get their freedom and self-determination.”

Speaking on the occasion via video link, President Jammu & Kashmir Salvation Movement Altaf Ahmed Bhat appreciated President Tehreek-e-Kashmir Fahim Kayani and his whole team for continuously organizing rallies, Webinars, and digital campaigns which in result internationalized the freedom movement. He also thanked the UK parliamentarians, Pakistani, and Kashmiri diaspora community, Civil Society for their support for the Kashmir cause.

Bhat said that 73 years ago India occupied Jammu & Kashmir, and since then India had been continuously oppressing and suppressing Kashmiris. “People in occupied Kashmir are killed in cold blood for demanding freedom. Educated Youth are killed and women are molested and raped, while unlawful laws are applied to silence the voice for freedom.”

He said since 5th August 2019 BJP-led fascist Government of India under the leadership of Modi had introduced punitive measures to break their backbone through pre-planned economic and financial breakdown. Small and large businesses, schools, colleges, tourism, handicraft, and fruit industry were destroyed by the longest and harshest lockdown on earth.

Altaf Bhat said, “Ocuupied Kashmir economy had suffered more than 20 billion dollar loss, over 300 Kashmiris are killed by Indian brutal forces, almost 900 houses are damaged and destroyed, hundreds of women molested, Jewellery and cash belonging to Kashmiri people is looted during fake cordon and search operations.”

He appealed to the UK, a permanent member of the UNSC, to intervene and help resolve the Kashmir issue as per UN resolutions. He also urged the world powers, P5, and international organizations to collectively raise their voice to save humanity from brutal genocide in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Fahim Kayani President Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK while addressing the rally said that, TeK Uk would continue its mission until Kashmiris got their birthright as per their aspirations and UN resolutions.

Kayani said that, TeK UK would also keep on exposing the brutalities and oppression upon Kashmiri people by Indian forces. He paid tribute to the martyrs, innocent women, children and youth who laid their lives for Kashmir cause in 73 years, the darkest chapter of the history of IIOJK.

Qamar Abbas, President Tehreek-e-Kashmir Birmingham, Riffat Mughal, Chairperson APWA, Inam-ul-Haq Khawajah, PTI, Sardar Aftab Ahmed Advocate, Vice President Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, Azam Farooq Sec-Gen Tek UK Midlands, Zubeda Begum, Mufti Abdul Majeed Nadeem, Vice President TeK UK, Yaseen Badar, Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK also expressed concerns over brutalities being committed by the Indian forces in IIOJK.