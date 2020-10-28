Share:

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Tuesday urged higher educational institutions to teach students regarding Kashmir issue with a realistic approach keeping in view the global factors involved.

“Hinduism is against the legal and constitutional protection of Muslim population not only in India but also across the world since Pakistan’s Movement till date,” Shah Farman said while addressing as chief guest the participants of a seminar at Governor’s House Peshawar to mark Kashmir Black Day.

The Governor drew attention of participants to the fact that the thinking and approach of India woven with a well-planned conspiracy needs understanding summarily as India is bent on destabilizing our country and camouflaging their evil designs about Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that non-serious attitude of international forums towards Kashmir issue was a matter of great concern and seemed to be a part of international conspiracy. In this regard he alluded to the recent shameful act of the president of one of the member states of Security Council, France.

He said that all that was going on in the Indian Occupied Kashmir at the moment was clearly the part of malicious design of India to replace Islamic ideology with that of Hinduism. For this purpose, India has taken recourse to some extreme and very inhumane acts like lockdown stretching over months, media blackout, genocide of Kashmiris and turning IOK into an international jail.

The Governor paid tribute to the spirit and daunting courage of Kashmiris regarding their struggle to achieve their legitimate right to self-determination and said that Pakistani nation had always extended moral, political and diplomatic support to them in this noble cause which would continue in future too.

The seminar was organized by Governor’s House Peshawar and attended by the vice chancellors and deans of various departments of public sector universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides the Principal Secretary to Governor, Additional Secretary to Governor, and other officers/officials of the Governors House.

Several participants from the public sector universities also spoke on the issue of Kashmir with a new perspective and presented their suggestions to the Governor for taking them up at appropriate forums.