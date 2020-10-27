Share:

Islamabad-Zoha Zuberi just released a new single “Kyun Chal Diye” recently. A singer/songwriter from the capital, Zoha is quickly establishing her place in the Pakistan music scene. She has a national song under her belt and has been dazzling audiences with her performances across Pakistan.

The girl from “Janay Kyun” which was a single from her first EP, featuring Jasim Haider and the Pindi Boys has stirred the music scene once more with her all new track. The single is the first after her EP launch in February Last year.

The song “Kyun Chal Diye” has been produced by the renowned music producer Ali Mustafa. “Kyun Chal Diye” is a fusion of several music genres but identifying as “Retro Pop”. The song sways into Synth Wave with aspects of Disco and a sprinkle of Pop, it is certainly a nice dose of post quarantine music we all needed.

The concept of the video came from Zoha herself who said, “its random at times, but it has something for everyone, you might giggle or feel elated afterwards”. The video was directed by Balach Khan, while the art direction was done my Bilal Kazi. The production of the video was done by Ingenious Captures.