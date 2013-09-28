LAHORE - To streamline the working of country’s missions abroad, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has directed that the ambassadors shall prepare a report of important developments and achievements during their tenure before leaving their last place of posting.

The reports to be prepared by ambassadors would focus on overview of Pakistan’s relations with the country concerned, helping their successors to concentrate on important matters and resume the work from where their predecessors had left. Similarly, within the month of arriving at their new post, they shall submit a report giving their assessment of the bilateral relations, opportunities and challenges, and areas which they intended to focus on with clearly earmarked goals and time lines. This, they would do in the light of reports already written by their predecessors.

The foreign office is in the process of issuing a circular to all the foreign missions for a strict compliance of the prime minister’s instructions he issued from New York.

The need to issue these directions was felt when the prime minister was informed by his close aides that working of the foreign embassies and consulates was not up to the mark, as the new incumbents have to take a fresh start in the absence of any report by their predecessors. Besides, they take months to understand the nature of relationship between the two countries and set new goals to be achieved during their tenure.