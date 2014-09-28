Free Money Transfer facility for Easypaisa account-holders

ISLAMABAD (PR): Tameer Micro Finance Bank and Telenor Pakistan has announced a free Money Transfer facility between Easypaisa Mobile Account holders for its vast customer base. Easypaisa is the leader in branchless banking services in Pakistan with the highest number of agents spread across the country. Transactions conducted on Easypaisa amounted in nearly one percent of Pakistan’s GDP in 2013.

Expressing his views on the new promotion, Nadeem Hussain, CEO Tameer Micro Finance Bank said, “Easypaisa Mobile Accounts are a true game changer for financial inclusion in Pakistan. We already have nearly 3 million Easypaisa Mobile Account customers in Pakistan, a tremendous indication of the ease of use and the convenience and safety provided across different segments. We believe that offering a simple & efficient account opening process through biometric verification system (BVS) across Easypaisa shops plays an important role in not only increasing the financial inclusion but also in documenting the unbanked economy,” he added.

Yahya Khan, Chief Financial Services Officer at Telenor Pakistan added, “Easypaisa has a history of thought leadership in developing innovative products and services that match the needs of our customers. Offering free money transfer throughout Pakistan using the Easypaisa Mobile Account is a continuation of our commitment to bring Financial Services to the unbanked population of Pakistan.”

With more than 50, 000 Easypaisa shops in more than 800 cities across Pakistan and nearly 6 million unique customers using Easypaisa services every month, Easypaisa is the first branchless banking network to offer Money Transfers on Easypaisa Mobile Accounts absolutely free.

PPL announces another gas-condensate discovery

ISLAMABAD (APP): In less than six weeks after its last discovery in an exploratory well on August 5, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has announced another gas-condensate discovery from an exploratory well in Sindh province.

The new discovery from exploratory well Adam West X-1 in Hala block, District Matiari, Sindh province is second in less than six weeks.

Hala Block is a joint venture with PPL as operator with 65 per cent working interest and remaining 35 per cent stake held by Mari Petroleum Company Limited, according to a press release issued here. The exploration well was spud on May 21, 2014 and reached final depth of 4,057 meters on July 29, 2014. Based on wire line logs, potential hydrocarbon-bearing zones were identified, which are currently under testing.

Initial testing in the massive sand of lower Goru Formation flowed 18.6 MMscfd of gas along with 31 barrels per day condensate at 32/64 choke, thereby confirming the presence of commercial quantities of natural gas and condensate at Adam West X-1. At current estimates, flow potential of the new discovery translates into approximately 3,200 barrels per day in oil equivalent, resulting in potential foreign exchange saving of USD 355,000 per day. However, the well is being flowed at different choke sizes to measure gas flow, full potential of which will be determined after completion of the test.

US economy grew 4.6pc in 2nd quarter

WASHINGTON (AFP): - The US economy grew at the fastest pace since 2011 in the second quarter, far offsetting the first-quarter’s dive as the recovery picks up, revisions showed.

Gross domestic product surged at an annual rate of 4.6 percent, the Commerce Department said, revising its previous 4.2 percent estimate.

The upward revision matched economists’ expectations as data shows the economy is rebounding from the first quarter’s 2.1 percent contraction, blamed in part on unusually severe winter weather that gripped large swaths of the country.

The department said the stronger second-quarter growth number mainly reflected larger increases in business investment than previously estimated, notably in manufacturing structures, and in exports.

“The American economy is firing on virtually all cylinders and cruising at a decidedly stronger rate than in recent years,” said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.

The growth update raised the year-over-year rate to 2.6 percent, he said. “That’s a decidedly firmer growth track than the 2.1 percent norm in the first four years of the recovery from the Great Recession.”

Consumer spending, the main driver of US economic activity, rose a moderate 2.5 percent, about double the first quarter’s gain and not significantly changed in the update. An upward revision to spending on health care services was offset by downward revisions to other services.

Business investment jumped 9.7 percent and exports surged 11.1 percent, swinging from a drop of 9.2 percent in the prior quarter.

“International trade will be driving much of the quarter-to-quarter volatility through at least 2015, with declining growth in exports and stronger growth in imports,” said Doug Handler, chief US economist at IHS Global Insight.

“This is due to a strong US economy and the recent and expected additional appreciation in the dollar.”

The report’s key inflation indicator

New products launched

LAHORE (PR): Intel Pakistan and Gright introduced a new lineup of Android devices, including the first designs using Intel® Atom™ Processor Z2500 Series specially designed for tablets and smartphones. A new class of smart tablets were also unveiled with readiness for 3G data and voice calling via SIM features with compatibility to major Telco providers in Pakistan. The announcement was made at a press conference at a local hotel.