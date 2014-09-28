Rawalpindi- Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has started the crackdown against non payers in Rawalpindi.

Decision has been taken to receive bills from defaulters, special teams have been set up which are launching effective operations along with a special magistrate and Police.

From different hotels and service stations five motors have been confiscated, notices have been issued to 25 and challans have been issued to seven while their connections have been disconnected. WASA has advised to the defaulters to pay their bills immediately because those defaulters who will approach WASA themselves they will get facilities like installments while the defaulters who have been caught by the teams of WASA, they have to pay fines according to the law so the defaulters who want to escape themselves from such action should contact WASA Revenue Directorate.