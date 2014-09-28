KARACHI

Sindh Minister for Food Jam Mehtab Hussein Dehar on Saturday said that the provincial government has announced Rs 4.7 billion subsidy for wheat, increasing it from Rs 1.5 billion of last year.

Addressing a press conference at his office, Dehar said that keeping in view the problems faced by growers, the provincial government raised the wheat support price from Rs 1200 to 1250.

However, he said that despite of raising support price, the government has not shifted the burden on consumers and gave subsidy. “Sindh still have the cheapest rates of wheat that is Rs 3100 per 40 kg as compared to Rs 3400 per Kg in Punjab,” he said, adding that due to concrete policies, the province was also able to export the wheat in the history of Pakistan as earlier it was Punjab that had this distinction. He said that the leadership of PPP had always given priority to the interests of the growers and people and now other provinces looked towards Sindh regarding wheat policies.

He said that the department has achieved 96 percent of its wheat procurement target, taking a lead on other provinces. “Punjab achieved 83 per cent, Khyber Pakhtunkhua 13 percent, Balochistan 60 percent and PASCO 63 per cent,” he said. The minister said that procurement centers were established and wheat has been safely deposited in it. Dahar said that the department had not only procured wheat but it had also maintained the wheat and flour prices in the open market. The minister said that the accountability process was going on in the department and nine department officials including three assistant food controllers, five food inspectors and a food supervisor had been terminated from their services and their cases had been referred to Anti-Corruption and NAB Sindh for recovery of more than Rs 160 million. “Five district food controllers, nine food inspectors and 36 food supervisors have been suspended for misappropriation of wheat,” he said, adding that actions were taken for recovery of more than 17 crore rupees from them.